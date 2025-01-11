Predators and Capitals square off for out-of-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (27-10-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-21-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville has a 13-21-7 record overall and an 8-7-3 record on its home ice. The Predators have gone 3-12-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Washington has a 27-10-5 record overall and a 13-6-1 record on the road. The Capitals have a +42 scoring differential, with 152 total goals scored and 110 conceded.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Predators. Ryan O'Reilly has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Aliaksei Protas has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press