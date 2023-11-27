Predators bring winning streak into home matchup against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (10-10, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins with a five winning streak on the line.

Nashville is 10-10 overall and 7-4-0 at home. The Predators are 7-4-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 10-10 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in road games. The Penguins have a +11 scoring differential, with 63 total goals scored and 52 allowed.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has nine goals and nine assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Tommy Novak: out (upper body), Cody Glass: out (upper-body).

Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Will Butcher: out (undisclosed), Rickard Rakell: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: out (undisclosed), Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press