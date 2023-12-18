Predators bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (18-13, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators head into a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks as winners of four games in a row.

Nashville has gone 11-6-0 in home games and 18-13 overall. The Predators have a 16-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vancouver is 21-9-2 overall and 9-6-1 on the road. The Canucks have an 11-4-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Canucks won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has seven goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Cole Smith has five assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored eight goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Kiefer Sherwood: day to day (upper-body).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

