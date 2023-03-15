Predators bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (22-38-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-24-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks with a three win streak intact.

Nashville has a 34-24-7 record overall and a 7-9-3 record in Central Division play. The Predators have gone 16-5-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Chicago has gone 22-38-6 overall with a 5-13-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have gone 20-8-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has scored 19 goals with 32 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Taylor Raddysh has 17 goals and 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (groin), Petr Mrazek: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Anders Bjork: out (undisclosed), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder), Austin Wagner: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press