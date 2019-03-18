Predators’ Austin Watson reinstated from indefinite suspension
Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to active status, the NHL announced Monday.
The 27-year-old winger was suspended indefinitely, without pay, in late January because of his “ongoing issues with alcohol abuse” and was admitted into Stage 2 of the NHL's substance abuse and behavioral health program.
Watson has entered the follow-up care phase of the program, the Predators said in a statement
"Because of the personal nature and the steps outlined in the substance abuse and behavioral health program, and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family's well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter," the team’s statement read.
The #Preds statement on Austin Watson: pic.twitter.com/pC5PBVYGJX
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 18, 2019
Watson was also suspended for the first 18 games of the season after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic assault against his girlfriend in July.
Watson has tallied seven goals and six assists in 34 games in 2018-19.