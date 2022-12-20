Predators in action against the Blackhawks after overtime victory

·1 min read

Nashville Predators (12-13-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators after the Predators took down the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago is 7-19-4 overall and 0-7-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have given up 114 goals while scoring 68 for a -46 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 3-4-2 record in Central Division play and a 12-13-4 record overall. The Predators have a -19 scoring differential, with 70 total goals scored and 89 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Raddysh has scored nine goals with four assists for the Blackhawks. Max Domi has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has 10 goals and four assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Tyler Johnson: day to day (ankle).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

