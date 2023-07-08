‘Predator’ jailed for sexual offences on young boys over 20 years ago

Lawrence Guy Brew (Met Police)

A sexual predator has been jailed after admitting to a number of sexual offences committed over 20 years ago.

Lawrence Guy Brew, 65, of St James’ Close, New Malden was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment following a hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday.

Previously, Brew had pleaded guilty at the same court to two counts of indecent assault on a male under 13; seven counts of indecent assault on a male under 16; and three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

Brew was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register on his release.

Detective Constable Lisa Main who led the investigation said: “Lawrence Guy Brew is a predatory and manipulative individual who used his friendship with the victim’s family to carry out a sustained catalogue of sexual abuse.

“I would like to praise the strength shown by this man in coming forward and reliving that abuse – his courage, that of his family and others who have supported the investigation, has enabled police to put together a compelling case that left Brew with no choice but to admit his guilt. I hope that Brew’s conviction and sentencing gives them some sense of justice.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence and have not reported it to police then I would urge you to do so. You will be listened to and provided with specialist support from both the police and other agencies.”

Police were tipped off after a man contacted the Met in December 2018 to report a series of sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

The abuse took place between 1998-2003 and Brew had known the victim’s family.

On arrest, Brew denied all the allegations, but the investigation later found hundreds of indecent images of children found on devices seized by officers. He subsequently pleaded guilty.