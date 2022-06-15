Precision Viticulture Market: Segmented By Technology ; By Offering and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Global Precision Viticulture Market to surpass USD 3. 1 billion by 2030 from USD 1. 01 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8. 21 % in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Viticulture Market: Segmented By Technology ; By Offering and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191961/?utm_source=GNW
Precision viticulture helps to increase the production of the wine-growing region by providing increased monitoring and control. Precision wine-growing includes the use of many state-of-the-art equipment and systems including drones, controls for applications, guides, and driverless tractors. These systems and devices are being integrated increasingly into their viticulture practices to improve grape productivity and yield quality. Devices such as sensors and drones provide insights into plant health by owners based on the data they collect, which allows them to take preventive measures for optimal growth.

Market Highlights
Global Precision Viticulture market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.21 % in 2030.
Progress in technology, and increased understanding of the benefits provided by farmers, drive the worldwide adoption of viticulture technologies. Effective field monitoring allows farmers to take appropriate measures to reduce waste or crop failure. The grape quality is important to the winemakers and hence they tend to use advanced technology for the thorough monitoring of grapes grown/produced.

Global Precision Viticulture Market: Segments
Guidance segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Precision Viticulture market is segmented by Technology into Guidance, VRT, Remote Sensing. Due to the early introduction of this technology, guidance was given the biggest portion on the market. GPS-based management technology enables manufacturers to lessen overlapping equipment and tractor passes, reducing energy, work, time, and soil compaction. A GPS/GNSS, DGPS receiver, antenna, control, guide & steering, handheld devices, and display, together with the associated wire harness are the major components required for a guidance technology or system. Other additional items are a logger, a sound device, or a display. GPS/GNSS-based guidance technology and GIS-based guidance technology has been classified into this.

Hardware segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Precision Viticulture is divided by offering into Hardware Software and Services. Due to the high use of automation and control instruments—drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, drainage controllers, guidance and traction control, yield monitoring, and sensor control, the hardware was the fastest-growing share in 2020. The increasing use of new technologies and advanced equipment for precision viticulture is anticipated to lead to the development in the hardware precision viticulture market. The precise viticulture market for services is anticipated to boost at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for managed services contributes positively to the success of the market in precision viticulture services.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Penetration of technologies such as VRT and guidance.
Progress in technology, and increased understanding of the benefits provided by farmers, drive the worldwide adoption of viticulture technologies. Effective field monitoring allows farmers to take appropriate measures to reduce waste or crop failure. The grape quality is important to the winemakers and hence they tend to use advanced technology for the thorough monitoring of grapes grown/produced. In addition, the use of advanced technology in vineyards helps in optimizing the use of variable rate fertilizers (VRT). VRT allows farmers to fertilize, monitor, irrigate, and seed farming on the basis of soil or plant requirements. VRT allows agricultural producers. Reducing production costs and improved product quality are some of the advantages of precision viticulture technology.

Increase in overall productivity
The exhaustion of natural resources and environmental deterioration are some of the factors that limit cultivation. Growing environmental concerns encourage farmers to focus on sustainable Viticulture practices, like natural resource conservation. This has led to the need to improve the nutrition and protection of crops and to enhance the precision Viticulture market. Multiple growth opportunities have been developed through technological innovations such as vertical farms with intelligent designs to maximize yields and cut waste.

Restraint
Lack of technological know-how
Precision viticulture is a smart technique requiring technical knowledge. Limited knowledge about and the use of advanced technologies creates an imbalance between comprehension and implementation of the concepts in the field of precise viticulture. While several governments and market players around the world take initiatives to provide training and advising farmers on the use of precision viticulture many people are not involved. Similarly, limited technical know-how is hindering the growth of the precision Viticulture industry in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Global Precision Viticulture Market: Key Players
John Deere (US)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Trimble (US)
Topcon (Japan)
Deveron UAS (Canada)
TeeJet Technologies (US)
Groupe ICV (France)
TracMap (New Zealand)
QuantisLabs (Hungary)
Terranis (France)
Ateknea Solutions (Spain)
AHA Viticulture (Australia)
AG Leader Technology (US).
Other Prominent Players

Global Precision Viticulture Market: Regions
Global Precision Viticulture market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Precision Viticulture in Europe held the largest market share of XX. X% in the year 2020. There are vast fields of viticulture in the area that contribute to the world’s highest income. The principal contributors to regional development are countries such as Spain, France, and Italy. They have an extensive history in the development of working wineries, vast vineyards and are among the pioneers in the production of wine grapes. Europe, followed by the Asia pacific also record the highest growth. The main nations contributing to the growth are countries like Australia, China, and India. The benefits of implementing advanced technology in farms are monetized by the increasingly advanced mechanized practices of viticulture owners across the area. Moreover, China is one of the top five countries in the world with complete viticulture.

Global Precision Viticulture Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Precision Viticulture Market report also contains analysis on:
Precision Viticulture Market Segments:
By Technology
Guidance
VRT
Remote Sensing
By Offerings
Hardware
Software
Services
Precision Viticulture Market Dynamics
Precision Viticulture Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Precision Viticulture Market Report Scope and Segmentation

How big is the Precision Viticulture market?
What is the Precision Viticulture market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Precision Viticulture market share?
Who are the key players in the Precision Viticulture market?
What are the factors driving the Precision Viticulture market?
