Precision Home Pros Makes a Generous Donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

The Texas-based all-purpose smart home and security firm is proud to announce it has made a substantial contribution to the noted children's charity.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Precision Home Pros is happy to announce that it has given a significant financial donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in order to assist that charitable organization in the raising of funds and awareness. The Austin, Texas-based smart home and security company firmly believes there is no more virtuous or worthy a philanthropic institution to support, and wholeheartedly endorses its tireless ongoing quest to provide quality care for sick and injured children across the United States and Canada. The donation was made on May 4, 2021.

Across North America, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals treat approximately 62 kids every minute, which amounts to more than 10 million kids every year. In order to provide the best medical care for all these kids, children's hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care.

Since 1983, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals organization has helped to close these funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various programs, such as the Miracle Balloon icon campaign, and many fundraising partners, such as Precision Home Pros and other sympathetic companies, support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Precision Home Pros is dedicated to giving back to the future leaders of our country and encourages other companies, organizations, and individuals to donate to this worthy cause.

About Precision Home Pros:

Precision Home Pros is an all-purpose smart home and security firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, but with regional locations in Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander, Texas, as well. Their team of highly-skilled, customer service-oriented professionals provide a wide variety of services that address the 21st Century's modern home security, telecommunications, and electronic needs.

With a special emphasis on integrating security systems with smart home technology, Precision Home Pros offers the installation of such cutting-edge products as smart locks, smart garage doors, and sophisticated motion sensor activated camera systems, including doorbell cameras and countertop cameras equipped with night vision. Complimenting that, the company also provides 24/7 remote home monitoring with teams available to respond in case of emergencies.

Precision Home Pros also offers a host of other services, as well, including whole-home automation, wherein a home's security, lighting, audio, video, heating, and cooling systems are all connected and controlled from a single user-friendly interface. The company also installs satellites for homes and businesses, and is an authorized dealer of Frontier Communications, Spectrum, and Xfinity internet and home phone services. Additionally, Precision Home Pros specializes in the design, set-up, and installation of cutting-edge audio-visual units and equipment, including custom home cinemas.

Contact Information:

Christian Bolding

Founder, Owner, and CEO, Precision Home Pros

1508 Dessau Ridge Lane, Unit 302

Austin, Texas 78754

Email: info@precisionhomepro.com

Phone: 1 (888) 412-5580

Website: precisionhomepro.com

