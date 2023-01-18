Precision Electric Motors Market to Reach Value of US$ 181.89 Billion by 2030, And Rise at a CAGR of 7.0%, Data by Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the highest position in the Precision Electric Motors Market during the forecast period. The Europe market in this region is expected to witness significant growth.

Farmington, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Precision Electric Motor Market is to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% and reach USD 181.89 Billion during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The market was valued at USD 106.45 Billion in 2022. A Precision Electric Motors is a device that turns electrical energy into mechanical energy to power other devices. These motors use electromagnetism and are thought to be very durable, good at saving energy, and easy to maintain. Precision Electric Motors are used in many home appliances, industrial machines, and even cars, so the market for them is growing quickly around the world. The global market for Precision Electric Motors will grow a lot because industrial activity is getting faster and the market for electric vehicles is getting better.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Precision Electric Motors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Precision Electric Motors Market Recent Developments:

  • December 2020 - Tata Motors Ltd delivered 26 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which runs a fleet of buses for commuters in Mumbai, India. The buses were delivered as a part of a huge order consisting of 340 electric buses under the government’s FAME II initiative.

Precision Electric Motors Market Segmentation Analysis:

An AC motor is a type of electric motor that works by using electrical energy to create and control a magnetic field. The magnet-carrying rotor is placed between two conductors. An outside power source sends electricity to the rotor, which makes it produce a magnetic field. When this happens, the kinetic energy of the spinning object is turned into electrical energy. A DC motor is a type of electric motor that gets its power from the way that magnets attract and push against each other. DC motors don't have mechanical commutators and are self-contained. This means that, unlike AC motors, they don't have an internal mechanism that turns electrical energy into rotary motion.
Based on where the products are used, the industry is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace and defence, home appliances, and healthcare. Demand from countries like China and India ruled the market for industrial machinery. There are a lot of factories in these countries that make precision electric motors for use in many different industries. Over the next few years, the automotive industry is expected to grow a lot. This is because more people are buying electric cars in developed countries like Germany and the U.K., and more people are buying passenger cars in developing countries like Brazil and Mexico. This trend is expected to keep going through the forecast period, which will increase the demand for PEMs in all application sectors around the world by 2030.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific: At USD 37.77 billion in 2020, this region is expected to have the biggest share of the market over the next five years. This is because India and China are becoming more urban quickly, which has made more people want precise power.

Europe: The market in this area is expected to grow a lot between 2021 and 2028. This will be caused by the growing demand for precision electric vehicles, which will lead to more advanced precision electric motors being used in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/25142/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

7.0% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 106.45 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 181.89 Billion

By Type

AC Motor, DC Motor

By Applications

Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Household Appliances, Healthcare, Others

By Companies

Siemens, Ametek Incorporation, ARC Systems Incorporation, Asmo Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Allied Motion Technologies, Brook Crompton UK, Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric, ABB ltd., Faulhaber Group, Maxon Motor AG, Hansen Corporation, ASPINA Europe, Agent Group (Pty) Ltd, Maxon Motor SEA, Elinco JPC, and others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Precision Electric Motors Market dynamics:

Precision electric motors are high-performance motors that last longer and work better overall. Because of how well and efficiently these motors work, they are being used more and more in defence, vehicles, aerospace equipment, and home appliances, among other places. This is a major factor in the growth of the precision electric motor market around the world. Also, precision electric motors have a number of benefits, such as increased efficiency, a high ratio of torque to weight, greater reliability, and less electromagnetic interference around the world. The report has a detailed list of the things that will help the precision electric motors market grow and the things that will slow it down. The report study looked at how the covid-19 pandemic affected the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disruptors. Our analysis shows the same thing.

Precision Electric Motors Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Siemens, Ametek Incorporation, ARC Systems Incorporation, Asmo Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Allied Motion Technologies, Brook Crompton UK, Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric, ABB ltd., Faulhaber Group, Maxon Motor AG, Hansen Corporation, ASPINA Europe, Agent Group (Pty) Ltd, Maxon Motor SEA, Elinco JPC, and others.

On the Basis of Type:

  • AC Motor

  • DC Motor

On the Basis of Application:

  • Industrial Machinery

  • Automotive

  • Defense & Aerospace

  • Household Appliances

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • PCR Plastic Packaging Market - The PCR Plastic Packaging market size is projected to be worth USD 74,745.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030. North America and Europe significantly dominate the global PCR plastic packaging market in terms of market share and dominance. The substantial presence of leading PCR plastic packaging manufacturers such as Berry Global Inc, Amcor Plc, Klockner Pentaplast, and others in North American and European nations is significantly bolstering market growth.

  • Metamaterial Market - The Metamaterial Market was worth USD 357.00 Million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 2058.89 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.74% from 2023 to 2030. North America led the global market for metamaterials in 2021, with a 34.0% market share. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region came in second and third, respectively. Over the next few years, North America is expected to have the biggest market for metamaterials, followed by Europe.

  • Wave Energy Converter Market - The global Wave Energy Converter Market was valued at USD 18.73 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.15 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, Europe had the largest share of the Wave Energy Converter Market around the world. Due to the fact that many companies in Europe are researching and developing wave energy converters, it is expected that these devices will be fully used and adopted there. Between 2010 and 2020, 12 MW of wave power was put in place in Europe.

  • Menstrual Cup Market - The global Menstrual Cup Market was valued at USD 835.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,557.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. North America is the biggest market segment for menstrual cups around the world, and this is expected to stay true for the next few years. The growth of the North American market is mostly driven by the rise in the number of women and the need for more products that are safe for the environment.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable playoff debuts

    A trio of playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattle on

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall af

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Blue Jays announce bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will be in search of a new bullpen coach. The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities. Toronto also said it will announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks. The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and also served as the director of pitching development since 2020. It was the first coaching gig for the former pitcher. Buschmann played from 2006-2016, with the majority o

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that