Precision Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022: Analysis of Abecma, Breyanzi, Carvykti, Kymriah, Tecartus, Yescarta
The analyst has watched the cancer treatment market evolve over the past two decades and evaluated the impact new technologies are making on the market.
Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 focuses on the expanding area of precision cancer therapies and includes current products available and discusses some of the most exciting developments in progress.
The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level. Specifically, cancers where there are current products available or are in development and/or have significant incidence/mortality rates are profiled. The market segments provide an overview of disease epidemiology, leading product sales, market estimates and forecasts, and competitive summary of leading providers.
The report also includes a list of Phase 3 precision therapies in development. Throughout the report, several market indicators, trends and barriers are discussed.
Despite advances in cancer treatment, cancer continues to affect about 18.1 million people annually, generating a significant loss of life, financial burden and overall strain on the health industry. Worldwide between 35 and 40 million people are living with cancer and nearly 10 million people lose the battle annually.
The most common cancers affecting the world population include lung, breast, colon/rectum, stomach, liver, prostate, cervical, esophageal, and bladder. Cancer deaths occur in about 50% of people who develop cancer in developed countries; this is in contrast to 80% death rate in cancer patients in underdeveloped countries.
Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases. The demand for more effective and tolerable cancer treatments has led to the development of novel therapeutic agents that specifically target malignant cells.
Today, advanced precision cancer therapies are available, and more are being developed each year. Although there are some older precision therapies on the market, the industry is now expanding the use of these treatments to better treat cancer victims. Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases.
Additionally, smaller areas of precision therapies are covered including mTOR inhibitors, PI3K inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, apoptosis inhibitors, histone deacetylase inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors and several others.
This report covers precision cancer therapies that do at least one of the following:
Block or turn off chemical signals that tell the cancer cell to grow and divide
Change proteins within the cancer cells so the cells die
Stop making new blood vessels to feed the cancer cells
Trigger the immune system to kill the cancer cells
Carry toxins to the cancer cells to kill them, but not normal cells
This report Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 specifically focuses on five leading segments of precision therapies:
Monoclonal antibodies
Kinase inhibitors
Angiogenesis inhibitors
Proteasome inhibitors
CAR-T therapies
Other precision therapies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
Scope and Methodology
Market Overview and Analysis
Chapter 2: Introduction
Global Cancer Burden
Introduction to Cancer
Biochemistry of Cancer Cells
Causes of Cancer Growth May Shed Light on Treatment
Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA
Cellular Oncogenes
Tumor Suppressor Genes
Cancer Treatment Approaches
What is Precision Cancer Therapy?
Trends in Research and Development of Precision Cancer Therapeutics
Monoclonal Antibodies: The Leading Area of Cancer Precision Therapy
Chapter 3: Precision Cancer Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibody Overview
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Avastin (bevacizumab)
Blincyto (blinatuomab)
Darzalex (daratumumab)
Erbitux (cetuximab)
Herceptin (trastuzumab)
Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)
Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)
Opdivo (nivolumab)
Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-jfv)
Perjeta (pertuzumab)
Rituxan (rituximab)
Sarclisa (isatuximab)
Tivdak (tisolumab vedotin-tftv)
Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
Vectibix (panitumumab)
Xgeva (denosumab)
Yervoy (ipilimumab)
Late-Stage Monoclonal Antibodies Development
Market Breakdown of Monoclonal Antibodies
Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target
Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Type
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Merck & Co.
Genentech/Roche
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Janssen Biotech/J&J
Amgen
AstraZeneca
EMD Serono
Chapter 4: Precision Cancer Therapies: Kinase Inhibitors
Kinase Inhibitor Overview
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Alecensa (alectinib)
Alunbrig (brigatinib)
Imbruvica (ibrutinib)
Inlyta (axitinib)
Sprycel (dasatinib)
Tasigna (nilotinib)
Tagrisso (osimertinib)
Gleevec (imatinib)
Mekinist+Tafinlar (trametinib + dabrafenib)
Sutent (sunitinib)
Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib)
Nexavar (sorafenib)
Tukysa (tucatinib)
Votrient (pazopanib)
Late-Stage Kinase Inhibitors Development
Market Breakdown of Kinase Inhibitors
Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target
Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Novartis
AstraZeneca
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Roche/Genentech
Chapter 5: Precision Cancer Therapies: Angiogenesis Inhibitors
Angiogenesis Inhibitor Overview
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide)
Revlimid (lenalidomide)
Thalomid (thalidomide)
Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)
Late-Stage Angiogenesis Inhibitor Phase 3 Development
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 6: Precision Cancer Therapies: CAR-T Therapies
CAR-T Overview
Manufacturing Process for CAR-T
Leukapheresis
Activation
Transduction
Expansion
Regulatory Developments
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Abecma
Breyanzi
Carvykti
Kymriah
Tecartus
Yescarta
Late-Stage CAR-T Therapies Development
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 7: Precision Cancer Therapies: Proteasome Inhibitors
Proteasome Inhibitor Overview
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Kyprolis (carfilzomib)
Ninlaro (ixazomib)
Velcade (bortezomib)
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Takeda
Amgen
Chapter 8: Precision Cancer Therapies: Other Precision Therapies
Other Precision Therapies Overview
Market Outlook
Principal Products
mTOR Inhibitor Afinitor (everolimus)
mTOR Inhibitor Torisel (temsirolimus)
PI3K Inhibitor Zydelig
PARP Inhibitor Lynparza
PARP Inhibitor Zejula
Apoptosis Inducer Venclexta
CDK Inhibitors - Ibrance (palbociclib)
CDK Inhibitors - Kisqali (ribociclib)
Late-Stage Other Therapies Development
Regional Market Summary
Chapter 9: Market Summary
Market Influences
Global Demographics
Aging Population
Cancer: A Growing Economic Burden
Cost Containment
Reimbursement Landscape: A Deciding Factor for Success
The Biosimilar Movement
Regional Market Overview
United States and Canada
EMEA
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Chapter 10: Market Participants
Top 15 Overview
AbbVie, Inc.
Amgen
Astellas Pharma U.S., Inc
AstraZeneca PLC
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Clovis Oncology, Inc.
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
Eli Lilly & Company
EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KgaA)
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Exelixis, Inc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)
Sanofi/Genzyme
Seagen Inc.
Takeda Oncology - Millennium Pharmaceuticals
