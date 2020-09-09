Precision BioSciences Receives Fast Track Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for PBCAR269A, an Investigational Allogeneic CAR T Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to PBCAR269A for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This is the company’s second allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T) cell therapy to receive Fast Tack Designation for which the FDA previously granted Orphan Drug Designation.



“Fast Track Designation will help us expedite our allogeneic CAR T cell therapy program aimed to address the unmet medical need among patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Chris Heery, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Precision BioSciences. “We look forward to working more closely with the FDA as we continue to investigate PBCAR269A as a potential new treatment option that can be more broadly available to patients who otherwise may be ineligible or unable to access existing autologous CAR T therapies.”

About Fast Track Designation

Fast Track Designation facilitates the expedited development and review of a new drug, whether alone or in combination with another drug that may address unmet medical needs and treats a serious or life-threatening disease. Benefits of this designation include more frequent engagements with the FDA to discuss the drug’s clinical development plan, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, and a Rolling Review in which Precision can submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for review by the FDA rather than waiting to complete the NDA before it can be submitted for review.

About the PBCAR269A Clinical Trial

PBCAR269A is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a multicenter, nonrandomized, open-label, parallel assignment, single-dose, dose-escalation, and dose-expansion study to evaluate the safety and clinical activity of PBCAR269A in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The starting dose of PBCAR269A is 6 x 105 CAR T cells/kg body weight with subsequent cohorts treated with escalating doses to a maximum dose of 6 x 106 CAR T cells/kg body weight. The trial is being conducted at multiple U.S. sites with clinical trial material generated in-house at the Manufacturing Center for Advanced Therapeutics (MCAT) in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov , study identifier number NCT04171843.

About Precision’s Allogeneic CAR T Platform

Precision is advancing a pipeline of cell-phenotype optimized allogeneic CAR T therapies, leveraging fully scaled, proprietary manufacturing processes. The platform is designed to maximize the number of patients who can potentially benefit from CAR T therapy. Precision carefully selects high-quality T cells derived from healthy donors as starting material, then utilizes its unique ARCUS genome editing technology to modify the cells via a single-step engineering process. By inserting the CAR gene at the T cell receptor (TCR) locus, this process knocks in the CAR while knocking out the TCR, creating a consistent product that can be reliably and rapidly manufactured that is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease. Precision optimizes its CAR T therapy candidates for immune cell expansion in the body by maintaining a high proportion of naïve and central memory CAR T cells throughout the manufacturing process and in the final product. This brief video illustrates the process.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no known adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s timing of, results from and information involving the Company’s clinical trials involving PBCAR269A, and details of our manufacturing process and the expected benefits of producing clinical trial material at the Company’s in-house manufacturing facility. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “designed to”, “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Story continues