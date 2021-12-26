Precipitation mess associated with low to hinder commutes in Ontario

After a mild and wild Christmas Day in parts of Ontario and Quebec, Boxing Day will give Central Canada a brief break before another wintry system moves in with a mess of rain and freezing precipitation. A Colorado low set to dump a healthy shot of snow onto parts of the Prairies will charge through with heavy snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets for Ontario, beginning Sunday overnight. The Monday morning commute in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will likely be hindered by snow upon its arrival, while the evening travel across a swath of the south leading into the southwest will mostly certainly see impacts from freezing rain and ice pellets. Roads will be slippery during these time periods, so motorists are advised to plan ahead before making any travelling plans. Details and timing, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Winter 2022 for an in-depth look at the Winter Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

SUNDAY/MONDAY: SHORT-LIVED BREAK BEFORE NEXT MESSY SYSTEM MOVES IN

After a messy Christmas Day across Central Canada, Sunday will offer Ontario a quick break from another round of wintry precipitation before the next system arrives. A Colorado low that is impacting the Prairies will bring snow and mixed precipitation to Ontario. Special weather statements have been issued across a good portion of southern Ontario.

Snow moves in the overnight hours for extreme southwestern Ontario and northwestern sections of the province. Snow will be impacting the Monday morning commute for those living in southwestern ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

ONICE

As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will warm up a bit as a front moves in, creating a swath of freezing rain and ice pellets for areas stretching from the northern GTA to London, and then rain for the London-Windsor corridor.

The freezing rain and ice pellets will likely lead to slick road conditions, so motorists are advised to be mindful when heading out during this time.

Story continues

Meanwhile, heavy snow continues in northern sections of the province where 5-15 cm is expected. Areas along Lake Superior may see up to 15 cm of snow with lake enhancement.

ONSNOW

As the low pushes east into southern Quebec it will weaken, so relatively minor snow totals are expected for southern areas of the province.

LOOK AHEAD: MORE LATE-WEEK UNSETTLED WEATHER, TEMPERATURES REMAIN MILDER

Beyond Monday's system, another one will arrive Tuesday night in the south with another round of snow. The active pattern will then pick up again late week for southern Ontario.

As well, because Arctic air will remain bottled up across Western Canada for the final week of December, so temperatures will mostly be on the mild side of seasonal. A slight shift in the pattern for the first week of January should allow shots of Arctic air to spread east into Ontario at times, but nothing like what we are seeing across the West.

ONTEMPWED

It appears unlikely now that Eastern Canada will see an extended period of colder than normal temperatures. However, high-impact winter storms can readily occur with normal or slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

Stay with The Weather Network as we update the forecast in Ontario and Quebec.