'The precipice of a mass collapse': Independent music venues fear they'll be forced to close forever

Music venues were among the first businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic and they'll likely be among the last to reopen.

They've been shuttered for six months and, with experts predicting live music won't return until spring or later in 2021, that doesn't seem likely to change soon.

Owners of nearly 3,000 venues have formed a new group, the National Independent Venue Association, to lobby for federal assistance to help stay afloat. Among them are stages that have played vital roles as springboards in musicians' careers and music culture. Washington, D.C.'s iconic 9:30 Club, where The Smashing Pumpkins and Bob Dylan famously played, and Minneapolis' First Avenue, which was featured in Prince's film "Purple Rain," are among NIVA's charter members. Others include: the Troubadour in Los Angeles, where Elton John became a rock star; Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, where Elvis Presley made his first and only appearance on the Grand Ole Opry; and The Town Hall in New York City, where Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and other jazz greats played.

"The last six months have been like a terrible, awful dream," NIVA spokeswoman Audrey Fix Schaefer told USA TODAY. "Independent venues are fiercely independent and they've never really come together on one thing like this before. We've always been able to individually recalibrate, and this quickly became a situation where that wasn't going to be possible."

A survey NIVA distributed to members showed 90% of venues think they will be forced to permanently close in the coming weeks or months if funding doesn't arrive.

Legislation that could provide relief includes the RESTART Act and the Save Our Stages Act. They would provide financial support in the form of loans, grants and tax credits and have bipartisan support. Both are in committee.

Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and Gary Clark Jr. are among the dozens of artists who signed a joint letter to Congress asking for financial relief.

"Independent venues give artists their start, often as the first stage most of us have played on," the letter says. "We urge you to remember we are the nation that gave the world jazz, country, rock & roll, bluegrass, hip hop, metal, blues, and R&B. Entertainment is America's largest economic export, with songs written and produced by American artists sung in every place on the globe."

The experience, Fix Schaefer says, has been eye-opening.

"We get up normally every morning wanting to book a show, to put on a show," she said. "It's not talking to politicians. This is not a matter of blue or red; it's a matter of green."

While they wait for help, bills are piling up. Venue owners still have to pay rent, utilities and insurance even though they have little or no money coming in.

"We are at the precipice of a mass collapse of this industry," Fix Schaefer said. "These are such good, hardworking, determined people. They don't deserve to be left out to dry like this."

USA TODAY checked in with venues across the country to see how they're faring. Here's what we heard:

Rebel Lounge in Phoenix

What looked to be the best year ever for the Rebel Lounge has instead been a colossal flop because of the pandemic. The venue, which opened in 2015 and holds 325 people, focuses on rock and has hosted a variety of acts, including The Heavy, Louis the Child and Jimmy Eat World.

Owner Stephen Chilton had been on pace to book a record number of shows, only to be forced to turn around and cancel them. Last year, Rebel Lounge had about 380 acts and prior to the March shutdown, 150 had already been booked for 2020. Only 50 actually happened.

The venue once had 35 employees but only two workers remain on the payroll now, both part-time.

