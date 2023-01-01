Precautionary boil water advisory lifted for all areas affected by KC water main break

A precautionary boil water advisory issued Friday for customers on 17th Street from Main Street to Campbell Street after a 30-inch main ruptured in the Crossroads District has been canceled.

KC Water said Sunday afternoon that it had sampled and tested the tap water in that area and determined it to be safe.

“Water tests conducted on the tap water in this area have returned results which confirm water quality, and the tap water in this area meets the high standards for public drinking water,” the company said in a news release. “KC Water confirms that residents in this area are no longer advised to boil water before drinking.”

KC Water also had issued a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway, east to west, and Independence Boulevard to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, north to south. That advisory was lifted late Saturday.

Crews worked through the night on Friday to repair the rupture at East 17th Street between Walnut and Main streets, finishing around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The break led to flooding of some streets on Friday evening and temporarily suspended Kansas City streetcar service.

Repaving of a damaged street in Kansas City’s Crossroads will begin Tuesday, along with other restoration and cleanup, according to a city spokeswoman.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact KC Water by calling 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7).

For more information regarding Boil Water Advisories, visit https://www.kcwater.us/boil-advisories-and-orders/.