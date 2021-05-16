‘A precaution’: Sydney airport railway platforms evacuated due to police operation
The railway platforms at Sydney airport have been evacuated in response to a police operation.
A spokesman for NSW police said the operation began about 12.30pm. In a statement on Twitter, police said the platforms of the international and domestic airport train stations have been evacuated “as a precaution”.
No details of the operation are yet available.
Transport NSW said trains on the airport line will not stop at five stations from Green Square to Wolli Creek due to the police operation.
“Passengers wishing to travel to these stations are advised to delay their trip until replacement buses are operating,” Transport NSW said. “Replacement buses will operate between Central and Turrella once on site.”
The disruption has not affected flights.
“Passengers and visitors to the airport should seek alternative means of transport and allow extra travel time,” a spokesperson for Sydney airport said.
More to come …