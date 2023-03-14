Precast Concrete Market is expected to reach USD 148.62 Bn by 2029 with the growth rate of 5.2 percent

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Precast Concrete Market includes the scope of precast concrete as material & the future prospects of the material during the forecast period. The Precast Concrete Market is segmented by product & applications. The construction industry uses concrete for all sorts of structures. The trend of green & energy-efficient materials is expected to fuel the market growth.

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Precast Concrete Markets “. The Precast Concrete market size was valued at USD 99.07 Bn in 2021. The total Precast Concrete Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 148.62 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 99.7 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 148.62 Bn CAGR 5.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Precast Concrete Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the precast concrete market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the precast concrete market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the precast concrete Market. Segments covered in the precast concrete market report are by product and application. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market & changing dynamics of logistics in the healthcare industry in the upcoming years helping the companies identify investment pockets and opportunities in the precast concrete market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Precast Concrete Market players. Key players and new entrants in the precast concrete market are listed together to provide a thorough analysis. The Precast Concrete Market was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in Precast concrete market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the precast concrete market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the precast concrete market size.

Precast Concrete Market Overview

Precast Concrete market includes the overall scope of precast concrete as a material in across multiple areas during the forecast period. The shift of construction companies towards energy efficient structures is increasing the market scope. The increasing demand for offsite buildings is also resulting in higher demand for the use of precast concrete market.

Precast Concrete Market Dynamics

The Precast Concrete market is witnessing increasing prospects as result of rapid growth of the construction industry due to increased residential & commercial constructions in developing countries. The growing knowledge regarding the benefits of precast concrete as a construction material is further driving the precast concrete market demand.

In response to the environmental havoc globally, there is shit towards adopting eco-friendly operation. The manufactures have developed recycled precast concrete to take the government restrictions to reduce environmental damage. Advancement in technology has resulted in improvement in the durability & productivity driving the precast concrete market growth.

Precast Concrete Market Regional Insight

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The rapid increased on residential & commercial construction in Asian countries is driving the precast concrete market growth in the region. The government support for infrastructure development in the region is expected to fuel the market opportunities. Government programs such as Bharatmala & OBOR are intended to boost the precast concrete market.

North America region expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for sustainable & innovative construction technique’s is propelling the market growth. The commercial growth in different sectors like hospitality, retail, healthcare & other is increasing the construction needs driving the North American precast concrete market growth.

Precast Concrete Market Segmentation

By Product:

Structural Building Components

Architectural Building Components

Transportation Products

Waste & Water Handling Products

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Precast Concrete Market Key Players include:

Bison Manufacturing (US)

Coreslab (Canada)

Atco Group (Canada)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Laing O’Rourke (UK)

Coltman Precast Concrete (UK)

Balfour Beatty plc (UK)

Aggregate Industries Ltd. (UK)

Atlas Concrete Ltd. (UK)

Weckenmann (Germany)

ACS Group (Spain)

Bouygues Construction (France)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Elematic (Finland)

Skanska(Sweden)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Taisei Corporation (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd (Japan)

OKA Corporation BHD (Malaysia)

Balcrom Limited (New Zealand)

Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia)

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Nigeria)

Key questions answered in the Precast Concrete Market are:

What is precast concrete?

What are the major drivers of the precast concrete market?

What is the expected size of precast concrete market by 2029?

Which factors are expected to restrain the precast concrete market growth?

Who are the key players in the precast concrete market?

Which segment dominated the precast concrete market growth?

Which segment is expected have highest demand during the forecast period in the precast concrete market?

What is the demand pattern for the precast concrete market?

Which region held the largest share in the precast concrete market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

