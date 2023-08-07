Prebiotic tabbouleh recipe

Recipe from The Kitchen Prescription by Saliha Mahmood Ahmed - Steven Joyce

Many of us are, for one reason or the other, not huge fans of broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, members of the brassica family of vegetables. There may even be a genetic reason for this, according to some studies. But even though our taste buds may not take too kindly to broccoli, our gut inhabitants love these prebiotic brassicas because they act as the perfect food for the bacteria that populate our gut microbiome.

I realise this is not an entirely authentic recipe: this tabbouleh has been given a revitalising, gut-friendly treatment, but it tastes brilliant, so don’t knock it until you’ve given it a try!

Prep time

20 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

125g broccoli florets

125g cauliflower florets

50g fine bulgur wheat, soaked in boiling water for 20 minutes

75g parsley, finely chopped

15g finely chopped mint leaves

15g finely chopped dill

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, finely diced

½tsp ground allspice

Juice of 1 large lemon

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1tsp pomegranate molasses

Bonus gut-friendly additions

2tbsp toasted nuts and seeds

1 Granny Smith apple, finely chopped

½ cucumber, deseeded and finely diced

Finely diced mangetout, celery, or green beans

Method

Grate the broccoli and cauliflower into a large bowl. You could also pulse the florets in a food processor. Drain the bulgur wheat and add to the same bowl. Add the parsley, mint, dill and red onion to the bowl, with the tomato, allspice, lemon juice, olive oil and pomegranate molasses. Season with salt to taste and toss everything together, adding as many of the bonus gut-friendly additions as you like. If you are not planning to eat it straight away, don’t add the lemon juice until you are ready to serve.

