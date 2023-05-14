Preakness Stakes field: What to know about Mage and other horses likely to run at Pimlico
About a week since Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 15-1 odds, the field for the second leg of the Triple Crown is beginning to come into focus.
Mage will run in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He could face several of the horses he beat at Churchill Downs.
Here’s a look at horses considered likely to run. The Preakness draw is set for 4-6 p.m. Monday in Baltimore. Horses are listed in alphabetical order.
'On to Baltimore': Kentucky Derby winner Mage will compete in the Preakness Stakes
Blazing Sevens
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Sire: Good Magic
Last race: Third in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland
Chase the Chaos
Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.
Jockey: TBA
Sire: Astern
Last race: Eighth in California Derby on April 29 at Golden Gate
Coffeewithchris
Trainer: John Salzman Jr.
Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
Sire: Ride On Curlin
Last race: Fifth in Federico Tesio on April 15 at Laurel Park
Disarm
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Sire: Gun Runner
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
First Mission
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
Sire: Street Sense
Last race: Won Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland
Mage
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Sire: Good Magic
Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs
National Treasure
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Sire: Quality Road
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8
Perform
Trainer: Shug McGaughey
Jockey: Feargal Lynch
Sire: Good Magic
Last race: Won Federico Tesio on April 15 at Laurel Park
Red Route One
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: TBA
Sire: Gun Runner
Last race: Won Bath House Row Stakes on April 22 at Oaklawn Park
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mage, Disarm, other horses likely to be in Preakness Stakes 2023 field