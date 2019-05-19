Preakness Stakes 2019: Bodexpress becomes race's hero for competing without a jockey
For a lot of casual horse racing fans, the narrative of the 2019 Preakness Stakes won't be a tale of redemption — War of Will's victory after Kentucky Derby heartbreak — but rather a liberation story — of the horse that threw off its rider.
The horse, Bodexpress, bucked in the starting gate at the beginning of Saturday's Triple Crown race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez fell to the dirt (Velazquez told NBC Sports after the race he was unhurt). Such an accident is not all that uncommon at racetracks, as thoroughbred horses can be temperamental.
With 126 pounds of Velazquez off his back, the 3-year-old Bodexpress set off to join the other 12 horses in the 1 3/16-mile race. He stayed wide, so he didn't interfere with other horses and jockeys. It almost looked like a professional courtesy.
From the middle of the chaos of the #KYDerby, to the winner of the #Preakness.
War of Will takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown. pic.twitter.com/MzXHpj0GPr
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019
Admit it: Your eyes were glued to the horse without a jockey.
Those who were watching it unfold live were equally shocked, amazed and amused:
I’m 100 percent rooting for the horse with no jockey now
— David Steele (@David_C_Steele) May 18, 2019
Most entertaining horse race I've ever seen #Preakness pic.twitter.com/4YvqEoCwsy
— Ethan (@Ethan14399180) May 18, 2019
The horse with no jockey has a clear weight advantage #Preakness pic.twitter.com/CbjXDKN3wf
— Kyle Seeley (@ItsKyleSeeley) May 18, 2019
Breaking: Bodexpress officially declared the winner of the #Preakness for running the race without a jockey on board, then running the track twice pic.twitter.com/mMXW0ilhxZ
— CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) May 18, 2019
Jockey: “Can’t wait to win this race!”
Horse: “YEET”#Preakness pic.twitter.com/H4rbzCOEc9
— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) May 18, 2019
Is it wrong that I was pulling for the riderless horse to win? #Preakness pic.twitter.com/njI65JIGBZ
— David Yepiz (@racquetball54) May 18, 2019
Bodexpress in the #Preakness #Preakness2019 pic.twitter.com/NKWMRoNUJh
— Drew Da Vinci (@vinci_drew) May 18, 2019
To be clear, Bodexpress was disqualified the moment he unseated Velazquez, so there was zero chance of him strutting into the winner's circle. That's OK; he's still a winner in lots of people's minds.