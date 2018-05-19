Preakness Stakes 2018: Weather reports indicate thunderstorms at Pimlico

Those hoping the weather at the Preakness Stakes would be an improvement over the Kentucky Derby will likely be disappointed on Saturday.

The Weather Channel predicts a 100 percent chance of precipitation, with thunderstorms going on throughout the day, likely leading to a muddy track during the second leg of the Triple Crown.

MORE: 2018 Preakness odds, picks

AccuWeather reports that the risk of flash flooding has increased, which may cause delays for those driving and flying into Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the 1-2 morning-line favorite for Saturday's second race in a field of eight horses. Derby runner-up Good Magic is second at 3-1.

Justify has experience winning in muddy tracks. The horse was able to hold off a charging Good Magic to win the Derby through the mud at Churchill Downs, conditions that will likely be similar to what's ahead at Pimlico Race Course.

Even with the conditions, other trainers are high on Justify's chances.

MORE: How to watch the 2018 Preakness

"He's the best horse," said D. Wayne Lukas, who trains competitors Bravazo and Sporting Chance. "He looks terrific, he's doing well. I watched him all week. He's going to be very, very hard to handle."