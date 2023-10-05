New pre-trial set for five accused in Breau murder

Another pre-trial conference has been set ahead of spring voir dires for five of six people accused of first-degree murder in the death of Justin David Breau.

Charles William Shatford, 48, Donald Robert Walker, 51, Travis Earl Boudreau, 33, and Evan Louis Tobias, 29, appeared by phone and Sarah Jean Belzil, 37, appeared in person for a pre-trial conference Thursday in Saint John Court of Kings Bench.

The five are set to stand trial over six weeks from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31, 2024 of next year, with "voir dire" hearings to decide which evidence is admissible running over eight days from March 25 to April 5.

Information relating to evidence introduced at voir dire hearings is subject to a publication ban. On Thursday, Justice Darrell Stephenson scheduled another pre-trial conference Dec. 12 involving the five defendants, who were ordered to appear in person.

Police initially said three masked people broke into 39-year-old Justin David Breau’s Charles Street apartment Aug. 17, 2022, and stabbed him before fleeing on foot. Breau had been acquitted in 2020 of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Mark Shatford, Charles Shatford’s brother.

Shatford, Walker and Boudreau had been indicted together in February, with Tobias and Belzil added to the case in April.

Dustin Trey Walker-Hammond, 25, also charged with first-degree murder in Breau's death, is set to stand trial for four weeks from April 8 to May 3, with a pre-trial conference Nov. 17.

None

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal