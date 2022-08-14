Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy devices today and save up to $1,000 on smartphones and more

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·6 min read
Get the power of Samsung Galaxy tech in your pocket, wrist and ears with these exclusive pre-order deals.
Get the power of Samsung Galaxy tech in your pocket, wrist and ears with these exclusive pre-order deals.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Samsung Galaxy devices are some of the most sought-after tech on the market. If you want the first crack at the latest developments in smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches, the brand is letting shoppers pre-order the newest batch of quality devices. Not only can you get these gadgets shipped as soon as Friday, August 26, but you can even get a whole lot of money back with your purchase.

The newest crop of Samsung Galaxy devices includes the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro—all packed with top-of-the-line features. Best of all, if you pre-order the gadgets today, you can scoop savings of up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and tons of other perks and freebies.

Not sure where to start? Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Watch 5

Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in.

Looking for top-of-the-line wearable tech? The new Galaxy Watch 5 could check all the boxes. The smartwatch features a Sapphire Crystal display, advanced sleep coaching and improved scratch resistance. The watch can easily sync to your Galaxy smartphone for the best user experience and can even provide up to eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging—a whopping 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch 4, according to the brand. Outfitted with a 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor and a new temperature sensor, the smartwatch is designed to provide more accurate health readings than the Galaxy Watch 4, including heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level tracking.

To get your hands on the 44mm or 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for the best price, pre-order the watch today to save up to $180 with an eligible trade-in, plus get a free Wireless Charger Duo and a $50 Samsung credit. With prices starting at $290 for the Bluetooth version and $320 for the LTE version, that means you can take home the new smartwatch for as little as $134.99 with a qualifying trade-in.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery and more durability than previous Samsung models.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery and more durability than previous Samsung models.

For a durable wearable that can stand the test of time, consider the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The smartwatch is two times more scratch resistant than the Galaxy Watch 4—which we named the best smartwatch for Android users—and has a 60% larger battery, according to Samsung. Made with Sapphire Crystal and titanium casing, the Pro is a solid option if you're looking for feature-rich and heavy-duty tech. Unlike previous models, the Pro is outfitted with GPX, turn-by-turn directions and a track-back feature, making it an especially good option for hikers and cyclers.

For the best in performance and durability, pre-order the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro today starting at $449.99 for the Bluetooth version and $499.99 for the LTE version. Better still, enjoy a free Wireless Charger Duo, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $240 off with an eligible trade-in—which could bring your cost down to as little as $209.99.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is calling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 its &quot;most powerful smartphone yet.&quot;
Samsung is calling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 its "most powerful smartphone yet."

If a massive screen is on your phone wish list, look to the just-released Galaxy Z Fold 4. In what Samsung is calling its "most powerful smartphone yet," the flagship foldable phone features brighter screens and a stronger panel compared to the previously released Galaxy Z Fold 3. As the first Samsung device with Android 12L, an updated Android version for large-screen experiences, the smartphone makes multitasking a breeze with a layout similar to that of a tablet or PC. Better still, the device is optimized for gaming and outfitted with an Armor aluminum frame, an updated camera with a 50MP wide lens, a taskbar that allows users to easily navigate between multiple apps and a 23% brighter sensor compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

If you want to add the convenience of the Z Fold 4 to your life, you can enjoy steep savings if you pre-order the device before Thursday, August 25. Pre-order today to take advantage of a complimentary memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, a free case and a $200 Samsung credit. That means, in addition to the many other perks, you can scoop the new smartphone for as little as $799.99 with a qualifying trade-in—a savings of $1,000.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in

In its continued effort to bring customers compact, cutting-edge flip phones, Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to Samsung, the Z Flip 4 has a slimmer hinge compared to previous models and a stronger main panel for added durability. With more customizable options, the smartphone includes an updated camera with night mode and enhanced selfie and portrait features. Great for all-day use, the phone has a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and is equipped with Super Fast Charging, meaning it can reach a 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

If you pre-order the phone between now and Thursday, August 25, you can get a $100 Samsung credit, a free phone case, a complimentary memory upgrade to double the device's storage and up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in. That means, the starting price of $999.99 can be brought down to as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you're in the market for a powerful pair of earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are well worth a look. The original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, made our list of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested. With a design similar in appearance to the Buds 2, the Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than the original Buds Pro and have added noise reduction. Available in white, graphite and Bora purple, Samsung's newest earbuds feature vent holes for airflow, auto voice detection technology and a convenient Find your Buds feature. Unlike previous models, these Buds can even connect to select Samsung TVs for the ultimate listening and viewing experience. Retailing for $229.99, you can pre-order the earbuds today to get a free wireless charger, up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in and a $30 Samsung credit.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung: Pre-order the newest Galaxy devices and save up to $1,000

