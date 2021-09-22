Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices

Pre-order a new Microsoft Surface device today!

Microsoft revealed a bevy of new Surface devices built for Windows 11 at its live-streamed event on Wednesday, which the company says is the “largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history.” A few of Microsoft’s 2-in-1s, like the new Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 received some major updates. But the big news was Microsoft’s slick new Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone and a totally redesigned Surface Laptop Studio—along with the Surface Slim Pen 2. All of the new items are available for pre-order now, set for delivery in October.

The new Microsoft Surface Studio now features an adjustable display.

The highlight of Microsoft’s event was its new Surface Laptop Studio. It seems like your usual Surface laptop of years past, but the 14.4-inch touchscreen display now has hinges that allow you to pull it forward to cover the keyboard in tent-mode or pull the display all the way down to lay flat over the keyboard and trackpad. It’s an innovative and welcome change from the usual hinges that flip the display around to the backside on 2-in-1 laptops.

In addition to having enough power for everyday tasks and creative work, the Surface Laptop Studio is also designed as a gaming laptop. You can configure this laptop with either an 11th-gen Intel Core H35 Core i5-11300H or H35 Core i7-11370H, which is the same processor generation in Acer’s Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptops.

If you go with the Core i5, you’ll get Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but the Core i7 configuration comes with a discrete RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is perfect for 1080p gaming. Combined with a 120Hz refresh rate, the new Surface Laptop Studio should make for a nice little esports gaming machine. You have several storage options, too, up to 2TB, and either 16GB or 32GB of memory.

The features don’t stop there: it also comes with preloaded Xbox and Microsoft 365 apps, plus a one-month free trial of Microsoft 365 Home and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one 3.5mm headphone jack, and Xbox Wireless is built-in so you can easily connect to any compatible Xbox accessory, like the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Microsoft also says you can get up to 18-19 hours of battery life, depending on which processor you choose for your configuration—and the entire laptop weighs just 3.83 pounds.

Pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio from Microsoft starting at $1,599.99

The new Microsoft Duo 2 is one of the most unique smartphones on the market today.

Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone is back in the new Surface Duo 2. It features two 8.3-inch AMOLED PixelSense Fusion displays, a triple-lens camera, stereo audio, and NFC for contactless payments all on the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform—and it all folds together with what Microsoft says is a stellar hinge. Storage configuration options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of space, but you get 8GB of LPDDR5 memory regardless.

The dual displays claim to have a 100% sRGB, DCI-P3 color gamut, 800 nits of brightness, and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The triple-lens, rear-facing camera has a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The wide lens is capable of going down to an f/1.7 aperture, while the ultra-wide and telephoto lens has an f/2.2 aperture and an f/2.2 aperture, respectively. There’s also a front-facing camera that has an f/2.0 aperture.

The Surface Duo 2 can also record up to 4K video at 30 fps and 60 fps, slow motion video at 120 or 240fps, and supports HEVC and H.264 video codecs.

As for connectivity, the Surface Duo 2 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, there is a seam down the middle where the Surface Duo 2 folds together, but the dual screens should make the Duo 2 great for conducting virtual meetings on the go, reading ebooks, and even cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Surface 2 duo won’t be available until October 20, but you can pre-order it now.

Pre-order the Surface Duo 2 from Microsoft starting at $1,499.99

The new Surface Go 3 is one of the thinnest and lightest tablets Microsoft has to offer.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR3 memory, 128GB of SSD storage plus 64GB of eMMC (flash) storage, and a 1080p display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. (There’s also an option to add LTE Advanced connectivity, but those models will be available in the coming months.) Microsoft says the battery can last up to 11 hours, too.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 compatibility, The Surface Go 3 also comes with a Microsoft 365 Family one-month trial and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month trial, making this super lightweight and portable 2-in-1 a device for both work and play.

Pre-order the Surface Go 3 from Microsoft starting at $399.99

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 now features an Intel 11th-gen processor with Iris Xe graphics.

Microsoft says its new Surface Pro 8 is twice as fast as its Pro 7 thanks to the 11th-gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics inside. You can choose from either a Core i5-1135G7 or a Core i7-1185G7, get up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 1TB of storage, and an optional removable 128GB or 256GB SSD. The display offers a 2880 x 1920 resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio and has up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Microsoft also says the battery can last up to 16 hours with typical usage. All of that is packed into a slim form factor weighing only 1.96 pounds.

Like the Surface Go 3, a Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month trial are included with your purchase of the Surface Pro 8—but all the Microsoft 365 apps and Xbox app come preloaded on the laptop.

Pre-order the Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft starting at $1,099.99

Microsoft's new Surface Slim Pen 2 now supports haptic feedback with specific Surface devices.

No Surface device is complete without a stylus, so of course Microsoft also has a new pen for its Surface devices, the Surface Slim Pen 2. The highlight of this pen is its tactile signals, the haptic feedback users will feel when they are writing or drawing on a Surface display. Microsoft says it designed its new pen to mimic the subtle vibrations you feel when you write with a pen or pencil on paper.

One caveat about the new Surface Slim Pen 2 is that the haptic feedback only works with the new Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 with Windows 11. However, the pen itself is compatible with a wide range of Surface devices.

In addition to Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8, compatible devices include: Surface Pro 3 thru Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Duo, Surface Duo 2, Surface Go, Go 2, Surface Go 3, Surface Hub 2S, Surface Laptops 1 thru 4, Surface Studio 1, 2, Surface Books 1 thru 3, and non-Surface devices that support Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)—with apps that support the haptic feedback feature.

The more technical features of the Surface Slim Pen 2 include up to 15 hours of battery life, 4,096 pressure levels, Zero force inking, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pre-order the Surface Slim Pen 2 from Microsoft for $129.99

