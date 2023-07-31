Pre-order the Classic Nintendo inspired 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard

The new 8BitDo Retro Mechanical controller is a mix between an NES gamepad and a gaming-ready keyboard.

Fine purveyor of quality third-party gamepads 8BitDo is expanding its repertoire which currently includes everything from retro-inspired controllers, mice, and even arcade sticks to include mechanical keyboards. The new 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard releases on September 20, 2023, and it packs a gorgeous classic Nintendo aesthetic.

The new wireless TKL keyboard comes in Classic NES or Famicom colors and also comes paired with two giant Dual Super buttons that can be programmed with any macro under the sun. It's fully compatible with Windows 10 and above as well as Android and connects via Bluetooth, 2.4g wireless, or even wired if you're truly married to the analog glory of the past.

Aside from the gorgeous 1980s look of the swappable PCB, it tucks its 2.4g USB dongle inside the device itself. There's even an on-keyboard volume knob, a high-quality aluminum plate, and even a classic-style power button that truly makes this new keyboard smack of gaming's golden age.

It also supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2, so you can map buttons to your heart's content, to give you the extra edge when gaming online or off. This includes the oversized A and B Dual Super Buttons that come packed in with the keyboard, though you can add up to four sets, providing some serious customization possibilities.

Like many other 8BitDo peripherals, it comes at a fairly affordable price point. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard releases on September 20, 2023, and you can pre-order it on Amazon for only $100.

