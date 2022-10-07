Pre-order the brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the market for a new smartphone that'll also get you money back? Best Buy announced an enticing offer that'll score you trade-in cash and store gift cards when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Pre-Order at Best Buy

Right now, if you pre-order the Google Pixel 7 from Best Buy, you can snag up to $400 with eligible trade-in and a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card. The new phone comes in at $699 and will release on Thursday, October 13. If you opt for the Pixel 7 Pro instead, you can also grab up to $400 with eligible trade-in with the added bonus of a free $200 Best Buy e-gift card. This upgraded android is listed at $899 and will also be released on Thursday, October 13.

The sleek new designs of Google's latest smartphones have already been revealed, and they're powered by the next-generation Google Tensor Processor that'll make them ultra-powerful devices. Our experts have loved past versions of the Google Pixel family and the newest editions have even more personalized and helpful features, according to Google.

Still eager to save more on the latest tech? Become a Best Buy Totaltech member for free two-day shipping, access to exclusive Best Buy tech deals and more. A membership costs $199.99 a year and allows you to keep your smartphones and other tech in perfect shape with free Geek Squad support available 24/7. Even better, Best Buy is currently hosting a sale on Samsung tablets. Through Sunday, October 9, you can score $350 off the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and $150 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your tech game with a brand new smartphone, Best Buy has you covered. Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from Best Buy and score e-gift cards just in time for holiday shopping. This Best Buy deal won't last forever though, so pre-order now before it expires.

