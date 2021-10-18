Here’s how to pre-order the new Apple AirPods (3rd gen) and MacBook Pro

Get the Apple AirPods 3 from Apple for $179

On Monday, October 18, Apple unveiled its newest products during the “Apple Unleashed” event. While the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were the stars of the show, we also got first looks at the new Apple AirPods (gen 3) (which look decidedly similar to the current AirPods Pro) and some vibrant new colors for the indomitable Homepod mini.

Pre-orders start today, October 18, and the products become available starting next week. Here’s what we know about them so far.

This is the first pair of new AirPods Apple has showcased since the 2019 release of the AirPods Pro. Fittingly, the latest AirPods inherit the AirPod Pro’s Adaptive EQ software and spatial audio abilities, including head tracking.

There are a few other upgrades over the current generation AirPods, as well. The third-gen AirPods are IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, come in a smaller new contour design, and bear a squeeze control system on their stems, again, borrowing from the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods (3rd gen) also add a new low-distortion driver for improved sound, and they can play audio continuously for up to six hours—midrange for the market, but the best we've seen from a pair of pods. The case holds up to four charges for 30 hours of total usage, and just five minutes is enough to charge the buds for an hour of listening time. It's also Magsafe compliant, following in the footsteps of newer iPhones.

The upcoming MacBook Pro 14 will have new, more powerful processors for more graphical and computing performance than ever before. The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips offer up to 64GB of memory, 10 central processing units, and 32 graphics processing units. On paper, that’s up to four times more power than the original M1 chip, which could already stand its ground against Intel and AMD laptop CPUs.

Apple claims the MacBook Pro 14 can get up to 17 hours of video playback on a single charge, and allows you to edit up to 30 streams of 4K video at once with its new ProRes encoding engine. More sensitive microphones and upgraded speakers with bass that extends half an octave deeper than last generation’s sound system also up the ante.

There are numerous quality of life upgrades from the previous MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Pro 16, including a 1080p webcam with 5.9 Megapixels, 3.5mm-wide borders that are 60% thinner than last generation, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. The Touch Bar is also gone, replaced by a full-size function row with multimedia control.

The laptop also has more ports than its predecessor: three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack that will support high-end, low-impedance headphones. The MacBook Pro 14 comes with a MagSafe charger, but you can also charge it via USB-C. For the first time, the new MacBooks will have fast charging—Apple says you can charge 50% of the battery in just half an hour.

Like the new Apple MacBook Pro 14, the MacBook Pro 16 features the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max processor, a new aluminum chassis, and many upgrades over its predecessor. Apple claims the new MacBook Pro 16 is up to twice as fast as the old Intel Core i9 version and that it will have up to 21 hours of battery life.

The MacBook Pro 16 comes in the same configurations as the MacBook Pro 14: your choice of an M1 Max or M1 Pro processor, a 120Hz adaptive refresh display, MagSafe charging, and five unique ports. Compared to the smaller laptop, the MacBook Pro 16 has a bigger 16.2-inch screen with a 3456 x 2244 resolution and a larger battery.

