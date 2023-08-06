Pre-Olympics swimming race in River Seine cancelled due to dirty water

A pre-Olympics swimming test competition due to take place Sunday in the River Seine in Paris has been cancelled due to pollution, the international swimming federation said after analysis of the latest water samples.

Following recent heavy rainfall, "water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health", World Aquatics said in a statement on Sunday.

"Based on this weekend, it is clear that further work is needed with Paris 2024 and local authorities to ensure robust contingency plans are in place for next year."

A training session on Friday had already been cancelled and the women's race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday in the hope the water quality would improve.

Heavy rains for the past week in Paris have caused sewers to overflow, polluting the Seine.

Clean-up ongoing

"World Aquatics is disappointed that water quality in the Seine has resulted in the cancellation of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup, but the health of our athletes must always be our top priority," said World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam.

The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics have plans in place to allow them to postpone open-water swimming events by two or three days in the event of storms and heavy rain.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has promised to make swimming in the Seine open to all from 2025, on three sites where swimming has been prohibited since 1923.

(with AFP)



