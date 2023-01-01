Prayers for Benedict XVI after former Pope's death

Prayers in St Peter's Basilica after the death of former Pope Benedict XVI - Vatican Media via Reuters

Catholics worshippers across the UK are joining others around the world in praying for Pope Benedict XVI at Mass services on Sunday after he died aged 95.

It comes after the Vatican announced Benedict, the first pope in 600 years to resign from the role, died in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican at 9.34 am on Saturday.

King Charles III expressed his "deep sadness" at Benedict's death in a message to his successor Pope Francis, as the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also paid tribute.

Pope Francis leads prayers for Benedict XVI in St Peter's Basilica on New Year's Eve - Vatican Media via Reuters

Francis and an array of world leaders also honoured his legacy, with US president Joe Biden calling him an "inspiration to all" and "a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith".

A spokesperson for the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales confirmed that Catholics up and down the UK will be praying for Benedict on Sunday, the Press Association reporte.

Its general secretary, the Reverend Canon Chris Thomas, said: "We encourage Catholics in England and Wales to keep Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in their prayers."

Queen Elizabeth II with Pope Benedict XVI at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - PA

Benedict became the second pontiff in history to visit the UK in 2010 when he met the Queen and made a historic address at Westminster Hall.

His funeral will take place at 8.30am UK time on Thursday, in St Peter's Square, Vatican City, presided over by Francis, who succeeded Benedict as pope in 2013.

From Monday, his body will be in Saint Peter's Basilica so the worshipers can pay their respects.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter: "I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

"He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "His state visit in 2010 was a historic and joyous moment for Catholics in Britain."