Pray for this dude who bet A LOT of money on Viktor Hovland to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open

More than a few folks in the golf gambling community are high on Viktor Hovland this week at the Waste Management Phoenix, and for good reason. At 42-1 odds on FanDuel, and in some places much higher (yours truly has him at 55-1!), he had a ton of value. Of the three soon-to-be studs on the PGA Tour (Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff), the young Norwegian is the only one still in search of his breakthrough win. Many believe it's just a matter of time.

But no one, and I mean no one is as high on Hovland this week as a bettor who goes by the name @GuiltGaming on Twitter. He shared his Hovland tickets—yes, tickets, plural—with us via a direct message on Twitter:

My word. For those keeping score at home, he's risking $10,714.20 to win $449,996.40 and return $460,710.60 in total, should Hovland go on to win. If you're wondering why he has four separate tickets of the same bet at different prices, as opposed to one $10,714.20 bet, it's because FanDuel is limiting the amount he can wager, a problem he ran into this week when he hit this insane bet on the Houston Rockets money line, in addition to the UNC-Cleveland Cavaliers parlay:

That night, the Rockets were a 14-point underdog on the road against the Jazz, but he took them to win the game at +830 (Russell Westbrook and James Harden both did not play). The Rockets wound up winning 126-117.

That hit afforded him the chance to go all in on Hovland, as he has. During our Twitter DM'ing, he actually made ANOTHER bet on Hovland, this one for three grand at 41-1 odds:

What a mad man. Surely, he's bet on golf before, right?

"No sir, first golf bet ever," he said.

Like many who have Hovland this week, he'll be on the edge of his seat a 3:15 p.m. ET, when the 22-year-old tees off at TPC Scottsdale. Any reason he likes him so much?

"Just got a gut feeling."

