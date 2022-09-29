Pray.com, the No. 1 Faith Brand App, Joins the iHeartPodcast Network

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, has announced a new collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, to bring innovative, exciting and engaging Christian media programming to the world. Beginning today, Pray.com audio content will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and available everywhere podcasts are heard.

"The entire team at Pray.com is excited to partner with iHeart. The breadth and diversity of the iHeartPodcast Network is second to none, giving Pray.com the ability to reach hundreds of millions of additional listeners around the world. As PRAY continues to elevate the standard of faith-based audio content, we will also be releasing new shows for both English and Spanish audiences," said Steve Gatena, CEO and co-founder of Pray.com.

iHeartPodcasts and Pray.com's first show launch will be "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," a daily series that will help listeners experience the Bible in a new way, using original background music with a full 61-piece orchestra to provide a cinematic journey through a specific story in the Bible. The collaboration will bring more faith-based podcasts throughout the year.

The iHeartPodcast Network is part of iHeartMedia and is home to more than 750 original podcasts that span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime — and everything in between — making iHeartPodcasts the largest publisher of podcast content in the world with more than 450 million downloads each month.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live streaming video channel, PrayTV. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

