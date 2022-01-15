‘Pray for Beth Israel.’ Officials from Texas to Israel react to crisis in Colleyville

The eyes of the world were focused on a Colleyville synagogue Saturday as a hostage situation unfolded on world-wide television.

Government officials, including U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reacted to the news on social media.

“I am closely monitoring the unfolding hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville,” Veasey posted on Twitter. “I know the Rabbi and his wife Adena very well. I’m praying for his safety and his congregants, and hope that this situation is resolved soon.”

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke posted that he was “Sending strength to Colleyville as another Texas community is tragically targeted by a gunman.”

Bennett, along with the U.S. Ambassador to Israel both posted messages on Twitter.

“I am closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas,” Bennett said. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers.”

Parker asked for prayers “for brothers and sisters at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville” in a post on Twitter.

