Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations Coverage
Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai will be battling it out at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Archery event. They will feature in the Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations. The match will begin at 06.00 AM.Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 26.
Check Out the Live Streaming details of the match below:
#TeamIndia schedule at #Tokyo2020 JULY 26, MONDAY
Games Live on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/VvsSFdnNc3
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 25, 2021
