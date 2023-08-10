It’s Pratt vs. Pratt as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Battles ‘Super Mario’ for the Streaming Crown | Chart

Two Chris Pratt blockbusters, one crown.

That’s the situation we’re looking at after both “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made their streaming debuts last week on Disney+ and Peacock, respectively. But which Pratt vehicle came out on top?

That honor went to “Guardians Vol. 3,” in a reversal of the movies’ box office fortunes.

The Marvel movie, featuring a cast that included returning stars like Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel alongside Pratt, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to the latest Whip Media movie ranker, which is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV show and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

Of course, that means “Super Mario Bros.” grabbed the silver medal for the week.

Top streaming movies, Aug. 4-6, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

And that may come as a small surprise to those who follow Hollywood closely, considering “Mario Bros.” and its similarly loaded voice cast — Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black — raked in more than $1.3 billion globally during its theatrical run. (“Guardians Vol. 3” didn’t do so bad, either, with about $850 million at the box office.)

But the Guardians had a few things working in their favor over Mario and Luigi. For one thing, “Guardians Vol. 3” had a head start on “Mario Bros.,” hitting Disney+ on Aug. 2, one day before “Super Mario Bros.” debuted on Peacock.

It’s also worth mentioning that “Guardians Vol. 3” was streaming on a much bigger service. Disney+ had 46 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada at the end of June — making it nearly two times bigger than Peacock, which recently reported it had 24 million subscribers (all in the U.S.) at the end of Comcast’s second quarter.

No matter how you slice it, though, the key takeaway from the ranker is probably this: It’s pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good to be Chris Pratt right now, to steal a phrase from Larry David. Between the fame, fortune, membership in both the Kennedy and Schwartzenegger clans, and now a rare one-two finish atop Whip Media’s weekly movie ranker, he seems to be doing just fine.

Story continues

There were also some movies that didn’t star Chris Pratt. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Paramount+ dropped from first to third place. And something rare happened last weekend: Netflix failed to have one of its movies land among the top three most-streamed movies in the U.S., something that hasn’t happened since early June.

Still, Netflix was well-represented on the ranker, with the top-dog streaming service accounting for six of the 10 most streamed movies in the U.S. last weekend. That included “Happiness for Beginners,” a new rom-com starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, which came in fourth. “They Cloned Tyrone,” which topped the Whip Media movie ranker in late July, remained a strong performer for Netflix as well, coming in as the sixth most-streamed film of last weekend.

Max also had one movie make the ranker this week, with “The Meg” landing in seventh place. The 2018 action movie, in which Jason Statham battles a 75-foot prehistoric megalodon shark, aka “the Meg,” received a nice boost thanks to its sequel hitting theaters last week.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.

The post It’s Pratt vs. Pratt as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Battles ‘Super Mario’ for the Streaming Crown | Chart appeared first on TheWrap.