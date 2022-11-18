Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24

  • Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    1/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries for a touchdown against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    2/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries for a touchdown against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) and defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    3/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) and defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    4/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes under pressure from Tulane linebacker Darius Hodges (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    5/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes under pressure from Tulane linebacker Darius Hodges (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane returner Jha'Quan Jackson (4) carries on a punt return as Southern Methodist safety Chace Cromartie (18) covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    6/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane returner Jha'Quan Jackson (4) carries on a punt return as Southern Methodist safety Chace Cromartie (18) covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tulane defensive back Lance Robinson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    7/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane defensive back Lance Robinson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern Methodist head coach Rhett Lashlee walks on the sideline during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    8/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Southern Methodist head coach Rhett Lashlee walks on the sideline during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    9/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Southern Methodist wide receiver Jordan Kerley (1) is tackled by Southern Methodist cornerback Ford Parker (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    10/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Southern Methodist wide receiver Jordan Kerley (1) is tackled by Southern Methodist cornerback Ford Parker (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane head coach Willie Fritz reacts to officials after an incomplete pass call was upheld on review during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    11/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Tulane head coach Willie Fritz reacts to officials after an incomplete pass call was upheld on review during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    12/12

    SMU Tulane Football

    Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries for a touchdown against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) and defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes under pressure from Tulane linebacker Darius Hodges (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane returner Jha'Quan Jackson (4) carries on a punt return as Southern Methodist safety Chace Cromartie (18) covers during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane defensive back Lance Robinson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Southern Methodist head coach Rhett Lashlee walks on the sideline during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears carries against Southern Methodist cornerback Sam Westfall (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Southern Methodist wide receiver Jordan Kerley (1) is tackled by Southern Methodist cornerback Ford Parker (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz reacts to officials after an incomplete pass call was upheld on review during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Methodist in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles under pressure from Tulane linebacker Devean Deal (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
BRETT MARTEL
·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three scores, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24 on Thursday night.

Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards — his fifth straight game eclipsing 100 yards rushing. He scored two touchdowns rushing and another receiving for Tulane (9-2, 6-1 American Athletic Conference), which beat SMU for the first time in eight meetings and can clinch a berth in the conference title game by winning its regular-season finale at Cincinnati.

SMU (6-5, 4-3) came in as one of the top offenses in the AAC, averaging 486.4 yards and a league-high 40.3 points per game. But the Mustangs were plagued by dropped passes and five turnovers as they dropped out of contention for a conference title game berth.

Tanner Mordecai was intercepted twice and lost a fumble when he was sacked by Darius Hodges. SMU fumbled five times in all, losing three.

The Mustangs' first turnover came on a muffed punt by Roderick Daniels that Tulane long snapper Ethan Hudak recovered on the SMU 7. That set up Spears' TD reception to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.

A muffed punt by Tulane returner Jha'Quan Jackson deep in Green Wave territory looked like a potential momentum changer when SMU immediately converted that break into a 19-yard TD pass from Mordecai to RJ Maryland. But the Green Wave responded quickly with Michael Pratt's 26-yard, tackle-slipping scoring run.

Tulane opened the second half by widening its lead to 35-7 on Pratt's floating, 26-yard timing pass to Shae Wyatt, who made an over-the-shoulder catch and narrowly got his feet in bounds before falling out of the left side of the end zone.

One play after Tulane safety Lummie Young intercepted Mordecai, Pratt found Wyatt well behind the SMU defense for a 46-yard score that made it 49-7.

Wyatt finished with three catches for 104 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs' error-filled performance belied their recent form. SMU entered the game having won four of five — with its lone loss in that stretch by just 2 points to No. 22 Cincinnati on Oct. 22 — to get back in the AAC race.

Tulane: After struggling a week earlier to stop UCF running QB John Rhys Plumlee, Tulane's conference-leading defense returned to form against SMU's pass-heavy attack. The Green Wave handed SMU its most lopsided loss of the season. Pratt became the fourth QB this season to have at least three TDs passing and rushing in one game. The others are LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Plumlee. Tulane rushed for 310 yards.

UP NEXT

SMU: Hosts Navy on Nov. 19.

Tulane: Visits Cincinnati on Nov. 25.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich's first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory — after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had