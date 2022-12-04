Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC

  • Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) catches a touchdown pass against Central Florida cornerback Corey Thornton (14) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    1/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) catches a touchdown pass against Central Florida cornerback Corey Thornton (14) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) drops back to throw against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    2/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) drops back to throw against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) sacks Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    3/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) sacks Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tulane linebacker Keith Cooper Jr. (48) sacks Central Florida quarterback Thomas Castellanos (12) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    4/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Tulane linebacker Keith Cooper Jr. (48) sacks Central Florida quarterback Thomas Castellanos (12) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (6) breaks away from Central Florida for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    5/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (6) breaks away from Central Florida for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn applauds his team during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    6/6

    AAC Championship Football

    Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn applauds his team during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) catches a touchdown pass against Central Florida cornerback Corey Thornton (14) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) drops back to throw against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) sacks Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tulane linebacker Keith Cooper Jr. (48) sacks Central Florida quarterback Thomas Castellanos (12) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (6) breaks away from Central Florida for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn applauds his team during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
BRETT MARTEL
·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year's Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene.

Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left.

Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane's cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.

The Green Wave, which earned the right to host the title game by ending Cincinnati's 32-game home winning streak last weekend, avenged a 38-31 regular-season loss to UCF (9-4) on the same field three weeks ago.

But UCF was not quite the same team because of QB John Rhys Plumlee's nagging hamstring injury, which appeared to rob him of the explosiveness he displayed by running for 176 yards at Tulane on Nov. 12.

Plumlee struggled so much early on that coach Gus Malzahn pulled him from the game in the second quarter favor of Thomas Castellanos. But with Tulane up 24-7 in the middle of the third quarter, Malzahn put Plumlee back in as primarily a passer — and he nearly led the Kights all the way back.

Plumlee led UCF quickly for a touchdown to make it 24-14, converting a fourth-and-10 pass along the way and capping the drive with a 17-yarder to Kobe Hudson.

Tulane responded when both UCF safeties froze on a play-fake to Spears and Pratt found Watts running free behind the defense.

UCF cut it to 31-21 when former Virginia QB RJ Harvey took a backward pass from Plumlee and launched a 49-yard TD pass to Hudson.

And the Knights got the ball right back when Spears fumbled after catching a short pass on the Green Wave 30. And Isaiah Bowser's 10-yard run shortly after got UCF as close as 31-28 with 9:48 still to play.

But Pratt again found a way to lead the Wave down the field, connecting with Wyatt for the longer of his two touchdowns, and UCF didn't threaten again.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: Knights sophomore backup QB Mikey Keene, who had come in after Plumlee injuries for comeback victories over Cincinnati and South Florida, did not dress for the game. That allowed him to retain a year of eligibility, and questions swirled over whether he intended to transfer with Plumlee expected to return next season. Plumlee finished 29 of 39 for 209 yards and one TD, but finished with minus-7 yards rushing as Tulane had six sacks.

Tulane: Tulane might have won more comfortably if not turning for two turnovers, including a lost fumble at the UCF 1 when the Wave led 24-7 in the third quarter.

SEPARATE WAYS

The next time UCF returns to New Orleans probably won't be to play Tulane. The Knights are among three teams, along with Cincinnati and Houston, leaving the AAC for the Big 12 after the current academic year. But Big 12 teams to visit New Orleans at least once a year because the conference has a tie-in with the Sugar Bowl.

UP NEXT

UCF: Awaits a bowl bid on Sunday.

Tulane: Heads to its most significant bowl appearance since losing 14-13 to Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1940.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • Halak-led Rangers defeat Senators 3-1 to snap three-game losing skid

    OTTAWA — The New York Rangers couldn’t have asked for more from Jaroslav Halak Wednesday night. The 37-year-old netminder earned his first win of the season behind a 34-save effort, leading the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. “It’s great for our team, but it’s also great for him to get that first win after playing the way he played,” said Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant. “He was outstanding. He made some key saves at key times for us and gave us a chance to win tonight.” Hal

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail