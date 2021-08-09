Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Dies Aged 63, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashoke Pandit Condole

Actor Anupam Shyam passed away aged 63 due to multiple organ failure. The actor was hospitalised a year ago but he had been suffering from a kidney ailment for a while. Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI that Shyam was still breathing when he reached the hospital but the actor was later declared dead.

“I got to know that he’s no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film,” ANI quoted him saying.

Yashpal Sharma also told PTI that Shyam’s brothers Anurag and Kanchan were present when he breathed his last.

"The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital. It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day," he said.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to condole Shyam’s passing and wrote, “Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! Jo Jiya accha jiya mere dost !! Prabhu tumhari aatma ko shaanti de !!! (I’ll miss you and our days in Delhi and Mumbai. You lived a good life. I hope you rest in peace)”

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!! pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry.”

Actor Manoj Joshi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

In July 2020, Anupam Shyam was admitted to the ICU and his brother had requested the film fraternity for financial help. He’d said to SpotboyE that Shyam collapsed after his dialysis, and his earnings have already been spent.

Anupam Shyam was known for portraying antagonists and is known for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the STAR Plus show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. He made his film debut with the 1996 Shyam Benegal directorial Sardari Begum, also starring Kirron Kher, Amrish Puri, and Rajit Kapur. He also starred in movies like Dastak, Dushman, Satya, Lagaan, Nayak: The Real Hero, and Parzania.

