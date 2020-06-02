Prashant Bhushan ridicules Delhi Police as 'Dalla Police'

The controversial lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan has stirred the hornet's nest once again on social by ridiculing Delhi Police, whom he called 'Dalla Police'. In English, the word 'dalla' means 'pimp'.

Prashant Bhushan

Bhushan used the offensive phrase for Delhi Police over their arrest of 'Pinjra Tod' activist Devangana Kalita on Monday. Bhushan had quote-retweeted an article by the website 'The Wire' and was slammed by a slew of people for his distasteful remark. He later deleted his tweet.

'Pinjra Tod' is a leftist group which was formed in 2015. Kalita is charged with inciting riots during the anti Citizenship Amendment Acr (CAA) protests in the capital.