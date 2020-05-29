The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels

Maybe you want to explore YouTube and see more of what it has to offer, but you’re not quite sure where to start. Paying attention to subscriber numbers can actually be helpful here. Sometimes, high-quality content and great production value can be found on channels that have millions of subscribers.

And even if you’re just curious about all the hype surrounding the popular video streaming site and its content, we can help satisfy that curiosity a bit with our list of the ten most-subscribed to channels currently on YouTube, as well as what kind of content you can expect from them.



From YouTube’s own themed channels to wrestling to kid friendly-content and more, here are the 10 most-subscribed-to channels on YouTube to date.

YouTube channel Number of subscribers WWE 60.4 million 5-Minute Crafts 66.7 million SET India 72.8 million Sports 75.2 million Cocomelon-Nursery Rhymes 82.6 million Gaming 84.8 million PewDiePie 104 million Music 111 million YouTube Movies 112 million T-Series 139 million

10. WWE (60.4 million subscribers)

If you’re into professional wrestling, then you know that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. You also know that the WWE is best known for iconic professional wrestling shows such as Raw and SmackDown. With this YouTube channel, wrestling fans can catch clips from their favorite shows, exclusive extra content, and even full matches. The channel launched in May 2007 and has racked up over 40 billion views since then.

Launched less than three years ago, 5-Minute Crafts surpassed some of the most popular YouTube channels, like whinderssonnunes and elrubiusOMG. It now has over 65 million subscribers consuming an extensive video library.

The 5-Minute Crafts channel offers something for everyone, including “20 bathroom hacks to make life easier” and “35 unbelievable cooking hacks.”

8. SET India (72.8 million subscribers)

Moving to the No. 8 slot is Sony Entertainment Television India, a 24-hour Hindi-specific channel with 72.8 million subscribers. SET India launched as a station in 1995 and entered the YouTube space in 2005.

This channel originally played top-10 artists like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Now it has a library of more than 31,000 videos including comedy specials like The Kapil Sharma Show and police dramas like Crime Patrol.

7. Sports (75.2 million subscribers)

The Sports channel on YouTube, like a few other channels on this list merely aggregates content from other YouTube channels under a related theme. In this case, the Sports channel pulls sports-related videos ranging in content from news to highlights to live sporting events. This channel began on December 15, 2013 and according to the channel’s About section it “was generated automatically by YouTube’s video discovery system.”

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is a channel focusing almost entirely on classic children’s nursery rhymes and original songs set to 3D animation.

Originally called ABCkidTV, Cocomelon is one of the longest-running top channels on YouTube. It published its first video in September 2006, and while it experienced steady growth over the years, its popularity exploded in 2017. That’s when it began garnering more than 100,000 new subscribers a month.

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is somewhat controversial, however. It has one of the 12 most disliked videos of all time: “Bath Song.” This video has 3.4 million dislikes alongside its 2.6 billion views.

5. Gaming (84.8 million subscribers)

The Gaming channel appears to be another auto-generated channel by YouTube. In this case, the Gaming channel curates and pulls together gaming-related content from other YouTube channels. Such content includes: live games, how-tos, and other trending gaming videos. According to Social Blade, this channel was created on December 15, 2013, just like the Sports channel.

4. PewDiePie (104 million subscribers)

After a long time on top, PewDiePie is now only the fourth-most-subscribed YouTube channel, with 104 million subscribers. Viewers describe his content as goofy, obnoxious, and filled with profanity. He could also be considered quite a controversial figure.

Created in 2010 by Swedish comedian Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, the PewDiePie YouTube channel is best known for its “Let’s Play” videos and blogs, as well as Kjellberg’s following.

After dropping out of college to focus on creating content, PewDiePie surpassed 1 million subscribers just two years after his channel’s creation. Kjellberg’s influence on the social network has also had a positive effect on the sales of indie video games, particularly Goat Simulator and McPixel.

He maintained a feud with the now-most-subscribed channel, T-Series, throughout much of 2018. They stole the top position from each other multiple times, but Kjellberg eventually capitulated and has now fallen far enough behind that it would take something quite special for him to retake the top spot.

That said, his subscriber numbers are still strong. They remain at a steady 104 million subscribers in May.

3. Music (111 million subscribers)

This is yet another YouTube auto-generated channel that pulls and aggregates content from other channels under a theme. Here, you can find music videos, song playlists, and even live performances. This channel was created on September 24, 2013.

2. YouTube Movies (112 million subscribers)

This is less an aggregator for YouTube content and more of a hub for YouTube’s movie rental/purchase service. On this page, you can watch a variety of movies via renting, purchasing, or choosing to watch movies that are free with ads. You can also pay to watch television shows via this channel as well. Including shows like Veep, Supernatural, The Daily Show, and Seinfeld. According to Social Blade this channel was created on June 10, 2015.

Finally, eclipsing the former longtime YouTube king is T-Series. It’s a popular Indian music company with 139 million subscribers and more than 3 billion monthly views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed YouTube channel in the world.

T-Series is best known for its Bollywood music soundtracks. It’s the most subscribed Hindi-language and Indian YouTube channel. It’s also the first channel to reach 100 million subscribers.

Although the T-Series channel launched in 2006 (YouTube started in 2005), the T-Series company, which runs the channel, opened its doors in the 1980s. The company’s breakthrough came in 1990, with the film soundtrack album, “Aashiqui.” The soundtrack sold more than 20 million units in India, making it the best-selling Bollywood album of all time.

Numbers are based on Social Blade findings as of May 2020.