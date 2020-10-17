Pranitha Subhash Birthday Special: Brilliant Yet Sublime Ethnic Elegance Is How the Doe Eyed Girl Rolls!

Pranitha Subhash, the South Indian actress who predominantly appears in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films is a delight to reckon with. She debuted with the Kannada film, Porki, going on to appear in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films like Baava (2010), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal, Bheema Theeradalli (2012). With an impending debut in Bollywood with Bhuj:The Pride Of India, Pranita goes on to flaunt a sound fashion sense that's accentuated by ethnic styles. Rich Kanjeevaram silks, flowy contemporary ensembles, flirty chiffons in classic prints all feature in her carefully curated and always pretty fashion repertoire. An entrepreneur, philanthropist and a face of a multitude of brands, Pranitha's conscious fashionable tidings are a delight! She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her brilliant ethnic style moments.

A red and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree was paired off with opulent gold jewellery, nude lips, delicately lined eyes and blow-dried open hair.

Pranitha Subhash Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Architha Narayanam ruffle-trimmed saree with a heavily embroidered blouse was paired with subtle makeup, wavy hair and statement earrings.

Pranitha Subhash Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Ashwini Reddy mint toned ruffle saree was paired with subtle glam, wavy hair and a heavy necklace.

Pranitha Subhash Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A yellow floral palazzo set with a dupatta by The Deccan Story was minimally accessorised by earrings and subtle makeup with wavy hair.

