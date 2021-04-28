‘Rage Machine’ Chihuahua Finds His Forever Home

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read

Prancer — the troubled 2-year-old “demonic Chihuahua” whose brutally honest adoption ad described him as “a 13lb rage machine,” “a haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog” and “a Chucky doll in a dogs body” — has found his forever home.

Prancer’s foster caretaker announced his adoption in a Facebook post on Monday that was as candid as the initial ad.

“Time flies when you’re having fun. Time also flies when the Chihuahua who held your family hostage for 6 months finally gets adopted,” wrote Tyfanee Fortuna, a volunteer at the Second Chance Pet Adoption League in New Jersey.

“Prancer is almost a distant nightmare to me now, even though he was adopted just over a week ago. His adoption day was one of the best days of my life,” she continued. “On the flip side, I couldn’t help but feel a bit wrong....it was like expelling myself of a demon and passing it on to someone else.”

“I justify it by knowing it was a consensual exchange, and I couldn’t have made the terms and conditions anymore clear,” Fortuna added. “It also helps that his new victim is madly in love with him (or she has Stockholm syndrome already.)”

Read Fortuna’s full post here:

Ariel Davis adopted Prancer and brought him back to New Haven, Connecticut, last week, according to her pet’s new Instagram account.

Davis previously rehomed her other dogs while receiving treatment for marijuana addiction. Now clean for three years, she is working at the women’s rehabilitation center she attended and has “come to the point in my life where I’m stable enough to now have dogs again,” she told “Today.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prancer (@prancerthechihuahua)

“I talked to all the people in my community, my sponsor, my network, my therapist, and they all agreed that they were at the point where I could look into having a dog,” Davis explained. “I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like, you know what, why not? I’ll just send them an email. What’s the worst that could happen?”

“We’re one week into the adoption and he’s really changed my life, too. We’re both adjusting,” she added. Her new companion, she said, is sweet and “really great on walks.”

Related...

There's Way Too Much Cuteness In This New Dog-Rating Twitter Feed

Girl Singing Lullabies To Her Newly Adopted Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

Quarantined Sportscaster's Play-By-Play Of Dogs' Mealtime Is The Content We Need

Rookie Police Dog Proves He's A Very Good Boy During First Shift

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • Taylor Hall's rocket helps Bruins beat Pens to tighten East Division race

    Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots as the Bruins edged the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

  • Cowboys brass impressed with Dak Prescott's 'ahead of schedule' recovery

    Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after historic 3 home run night vs. Nationals

    Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains how special Tuesday night felt and what pitch he was looking for in each at-bat.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Final 2021 NFL mock draft: 49ers make controversial pick at 3, Justin Fields slips

    Our final mock for the 2021 NFL draft is in the books. See where the five first-round quarterbacks ended up.

  • Report: Buccaneers bringing back WR Antonio Brown on 1-year deal

    The Buccaneers are getting the band back together.

  • NFL draft betting: If you think 5 QBs will go with the first 5 picks of the draft, BetMGM has a prop with nice odds

    There could be a serious run on QBs to start the NFL draft.

  • Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year

    For the second consecutive year, public health concerns are forcing the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, according to Radio-Canada sources. The news was first reported by the magazine Pole Position and La Presse. The formal announcement is expected later this morning during a news conference featuring Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, federal and provincial officials as well as the race's promoter. This year's race was scheduled for June 13 This a breaking news story and will be updated.

  • In 1st court appearance, Ryan Giggs denies assaulting women

    MANCHESTER, England — Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs appeared in court on Wednesday and denied assaulting two women, including a former girlfriend who is he accused of coercively controlling with violence. The 47-year-old Giggs entered the not guilty pleas from the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in his first court appearance since being charged earlier this month. The announcement of the charges led to Wales deciding Giggs would not coach the national team at the European Championship in June. Giggs was released on conditional police bail to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26. His conditions of bail are he must not contact the two women or go to any address where they are. Giggs denied a charge of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend at his home in the Manchester area on November 1, 2020. He is also accused of assaulting the woman's sister on the same day. The charge of exerting controlling and coercive behaviour toward his former girlfriend while in an intimate relationship relates to a period between Dec. 1, 2017 and Nov. 2, 2020. Giggs played a record-high 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014. He was appointed Wales coach in 2018. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Džeko leads Roma against old rival United in Europa League

    ROME — Edin Džeko has been linked with so many different destinations and involved in so much controversy this season that it’s been hard to keep track. In September, he was so close to joining Juventus that he momentarily stopped playing for Roma. In January, there was a supposed swap deal set up with Inter Milan for Alexis Sánchez. Then came a falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca that resulted in him being stripped of Roma’s captaincy. But Džeko never left the Italian capital, and now he’s going back to his former home city in England to lead the Giallorossi against Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. “There have been a lot of highs and lows this season. I had some tough times personally due to a lot of things but I don’t like to look back. What happened happened,” Džeko said recently. “We need to look forward. We’re in the semifinals, which a lot of people didn’t expect. We’ve got to enjoy ourselves, because it’s not every week that you get to play at Old Trafford.” Džeko, though, knows what it means to visit United as an opponent. He did it for five seasons with Manchester City before joining Roma in 2015 — and scored six goals in the Manchester derby. “Since I left Manchester City six years ago, I’ve never been back,” Džeko told UEFA.com. “It will be a special game for me, since it was a derby for me until a few years ago.” Two other Roma players, defender Chris Smalling and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, previously played for United. Smalling joined Roma on loan in 2019 after nine years with Manchester United. He made the move permanent last year after a strong first season at Roma but has struggled with injuries this campaign. Smalling and his family were also recently the target of an armed robbery inside their home in Rome, after which he said they were “very shaken up." While Smalling missed the quarterfinals against Ajax, he’s expected to take over in defence for the suspended Gianluca Mancini in the first leg in Manchester. Smalling and the rest of Roma’s defenders will have the task of containing high-scoring United forwards Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford. As for Mkhitaryan, who like Smalling played on the United team that won the Europa League in 2017, he also is working his way back into form following injury. For Roma fans, the game presents a chance for revenge following a 7-1 rout by United at Old Trafford in the 2006-07 Champions League — a game that current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played in. With that game in mind, Giallorossi supporters have seized on recent comments from Solskjaer, who reportedly said that he “doesn’t know Roma well” and hadn’t seen them play. Roma fans responded by pasting posters of Solskjaer around their city accompanied by a message: “Make it so he remembers us!” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press