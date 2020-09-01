Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium with full military honours

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, performed the veteran Congress leader's last rites.

Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while adhering to COVID-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

#WATCH Delhi: Former President #PranabMukherjee laid to rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium today, under restrictions for #COVID19.

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to coronavirus, the mortal remains of Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage, defence ministry officials told ANI.

The 84-year-old had died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

President, Vice-President, Prime Minister pay last respects to Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and politicians cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Mukherjee at his residence on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to note that that the former president would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress as he paid his last respects to him.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to note that that the former president would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress as he paid his last respects to him.

The mortal remains of India's 13th president, who died on Monday after a three-week battle with multiple ailments, were taken to his residence from the Army's Research and Referral hospital in a flower-bedecked white vehicle.

As the nation observed seven-day mourning in honour of the former president, a long-time Congress politician and one of India's most respected people in public life, a host of leaders and others visited his 10 Rajaji Marg residence.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled his demise and observed silence for 2 minutes in his memory, according to ANI.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled his demise and observed silence for 2 minutes in his memory, according to ANI.

Politicos maintain distance, wear masks while paying tribute

Following COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Union ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid homage to him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Leaders paid floral tributes to a photo of Mukherjee, while his remains were kept in another room.

Besides the senior leaders, workers of various parties and the general public stood in long queues maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and carrying bouquets as they waited patiently to catch a glimpse of Mukherjee for one last time.

All those who arrived to catch a glimpse of Mukherjee for one last time and to pay their tribute wore masks, while some also had face shields on. The security staff managing the crowd wore face shields, reports PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visited the late president's home to condole his death.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI general secretary D Raja and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were also there to pay their respect to a man who had spent more than five decades in public life and was admired as a "consensus builder".

