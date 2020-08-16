Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, vital parameters are stable, says son Abhijit

New Delhi: The medical condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee is much better, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Sunday.

He said that the vital parameters of the former president, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on 10 August, following which his health status had worsened, are stable and he is responding to the treatment.

"Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital. With God's grace & all your good wishes, he is much better & stable than D preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted.

On 10 August, the former president had also informed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.

