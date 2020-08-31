Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Ex-President’s Health Declines, Hospital Says He Is in ‘Septic Shock’ Due to Lung Infection

New Delhi, August 31: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated further on Monday, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt said. Giving details of the ex-President's health, the hospital said that there is a decline in Mukherjee's medical condition as compared to Sunday. "He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support", the statement said.

On Sunday, the hospital treating him had said that Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable. A patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters, like blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal. The doctors treating the 84-year-old veteran leader said he is on ventilator support and is being treated for lung infection. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Ex-President Remains in Deep Coma, Being Treated For Lung Infection, Says Army Hospital.

The former President was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10. He was operated on the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. He late developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction. There has been no improvement in his health status since then.