Pramod Sawant celebrates Gokulashtami at Narve Tirth Sthan in Goa

Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant, offering prayers at Narve Tirtha Sthan. (Photo/Twitter)

Goa (India), August 30 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Gokulashtami at Narve Tirtha Sthan on Monday.

Sawant along with his wife, Sulakshna Sawant, was seen offering prayers at Narve Tirtha Sthan. Both CM and his wife were dressed in their traditional attire while celebrating the auspicious festival of Gokulashtami.

Gokulashtami (also known as Janmashtami) is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)