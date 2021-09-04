Pramod Bhagat at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's Singles SL3 Final Match for Gold Medal
Pramod Bhagat stormed into the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and will take on Great Britain's Daniel Bethell for the gold medal match. The game will be held at 03.00 pm IST and the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the match. Now, you bring to you the live streaming details of the game below:
Live Streaming Deets!
Afternoon session on DD Sports 📺 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/bpzSz0V1ad
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021
