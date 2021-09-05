Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli will feature in the bronze medal match in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category of Badminton at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. The event has a start time of 08:45 AM AM IST on September 05, 2021 and will be telecasted on Eurosport and DD Sports with Discovery plus and Doordarshan Sports Youtube channel providing the live streaming. Check live score.
Well we don't wanna boast though, but it will be another day of a rich medal haul for 🇮🇳 tomorrow
🤔 ❓❓
Take a 👀 at the schedule for 5th Sept #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/pZX3zmHjjF
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 4, 2021
Also Read | 2020 Paralympic Games Live Updates Day 12: Tarun Dhillon Loses to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in Men's Singles SL4 Badminton Event, Misses Out on Bronze Medal