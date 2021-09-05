Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Well we don't wanna boast though, but it will be another day of a rich medal haul for 🇮🇳 tomorrow

🤔 ❓❓

Take a 👀 at the schedule for 5th Sept #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/pZX3zmHjjF

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 4, 2021