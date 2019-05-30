Pramac to run updated Lamborghini liveries at Mugello

The satellite outfit already ran a pair of black-and-yellow colour schemes for riders Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller at Mugello last year, and will again forgo its usual red, white and blue paint job in favour of a Lamborghini tie-in for this year's event.

The liveries for Miller's works-spec Ducati and his rookie teammate Francesco Bagnaia's year-old GP18 bike have been designed by the Centro Stile Lamborghini, which was also responsible for the team's revised regular colour scheme for the current campaign.

Mugello will also mark the second race of the 2019 season after Austin that Lamborghini serves as Pramac's title sponsor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Miller, who scored Pramac's first podium of the year at COTA and currently sits sixth in the standings, hopes that the layout of the Italian track will again favour the Ducatis, after the Borgo Panigale firm scored a 1-2 at Mugello last year.

“I feel we should be pretty strong this weekend,” Miller said. “Hopefully the Ducati works well, generally should work well around here.

“Seems like in the past couple of GPs, the Honda seems a little bit more off the stop corners, especially first gear, they seem to gain a little bit more on us there, so here being a nice flowing track should work in our advantage, I think.”

Moto2 champion Bagnaia, who has retired from three of his first five races in the premier class, said his “first objective” in Mugello will be to reach the chequered flag.

He added: “[It's] one of the most beautiful tracks that we have, first time for me in MotoGP, will be very interesting to arrive in the first corner in the first session, because the speed and the brakes that we have here is very strong.

“But it's a track that I really like, it's suitable for my riding style and I'm looking forward to ride tomorrow.”

Story continues

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery unveil

Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery unveil Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Lamborghini livery Pramac Racing

Pramac Racing