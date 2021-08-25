Prakash Raj Re-Married Wife Pony Verma on a Special Request by Their Son, Shares Love-Filled Pictures on Social Media

Prakash Raj celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma yesterday (August 24). The celebration was unique as the couple got married again. The actor took to Twitter to share some beautiful pictures from the celebrations and revealed that the reason behind the same was their son Vedhant.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

