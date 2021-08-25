Prakash Raj Re-Married Wife Pony Verma on a Special Request by Their Son, Shares Love-Filled Pictures on Social Media

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Prakash Raj celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma yesterday (August 24). The celebration was unique as the couple got married again. The actor took to Twitter to share some beautiful pictures from the celebrations and revealed that the reason behind the same was their son Vedhant.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

