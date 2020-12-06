Prakash Jha meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Film producer and director Prakash Jha with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. [Photo/ANI]

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Film producer and director Prakash Jha on Sunday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. This meeting comes amid the state government's plans to build a new film city in Noida.

"The environment building up for entertainment industry here is very encouraging. We'll support this. I see a lot of opportunities," said Prakash Jha.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Adityanath held discussions with producers, directors, actors and other experts related to film industry regarding the proposed world-class film city in the state.

Uttar Pradesh government has said that 1,000 acres of land for the film city project has been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar district by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities.

"We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several producers, directors, actors and other experts related to the film industry in this regard," Adityanath had said during his two-day visit to Mumbai. (ANI)